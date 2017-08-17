3 merry places across America where it's always Christmas

Christmas in July has passed, but Kristina Guerrero found some places across America where the merriest of holidays is celebrated all year-round.

1. North Pole, Alaska

This small town near Fairbanks has street names like Santa Claus Lane, Kriss Kringle Drive, and Mistletoe Lane and on St. Nicholas Drive you'll find the Santa Claus House. Here, you will find all kinds of Christmas sweets, decorations and gifts. You can even visit with Santa, Mrs. Claus and all the reindeer.

2. Santa Claus, Indiana

Stop in at Santa’s candy castle, The Christmas Museum & Village and the Santa Claus Post Office where Santa’s elves are busy all year long. The elves answer up to 13,000 letters each year.

3. Bronner's Christmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth, Michigan

This fun town is also known as Little Bavaria and the Bronner's Christmas Wonderland has been around since 1945. It’s the biggest Christmas store in the world. They get around 2 million visitors a year!

