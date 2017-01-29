A little bit of lunch, a little bit of breakfast, brunch offers a menu that can please anyone. Here are WCPO's top Cincinnati brunch spots.

CENTRAL

Taste of Belgium (Over-The-Rhine and Short Vine): Taste of Belgium is the hottest brunch place in Cincinnati for good reason: its sugary, dense Liege-style waffles form the foundation for a delicious brunch. Whether you're going for a McWaffle (a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich with waffle as bread), a sweet or savory crepe, or the very Cincinnati goetta hash, you're in for a treat. The Short Vine location is larger than the Over-The-Rhine location, with a shorter brunch wait.

Grille at the Palm Court (Downtown): This is the fanciest brunch in Cincinnati. Sitting among the gorgeous Art Deco surroundings, you'll be served amazing food from the top-rated kitchen in Cincinnati. The menu includes everything from a raw bar to carved meats, custom-made omelets to waffles, and a gigantic, all-encompassing dessert bar. Wear your stretchy pants.

EAST

Maribelle's eat + drink (Oakley): If you're a locavore, this is your spot. Mike Florea's menu features as much local product as possible (and is available on Saturdays too, if you want to celebrate a day early). Cornmeal pancakes, housemade granola and a grilled peanut butter and jelly sandwich are all featured, and it's the only place I know of where you can get goetta with a side of goetta.

Sleepy Bee Cafe (Oakley): This spot doesn't take reservations, but the line moves fast, like a bumblebee, the motif of Sleepy Bee in Oakley. Grab a cup of coffee along with Chef Frances Kroner's delicious brunch items, including gluten-free Bee Cakes (almond, quinoa and buckwheat pancakes), Queen City bee breakfast sandwich with egg, goetta, apple, arugula on Shadeau ciabatta, or a custom omelet. Vegetarian or vegan? Try the tofu scramble.

NORTH

Grand Finale (Glendale): Grand Finale is the classic Cincinnati brunch, and it does hold up. It features a series of sparkling cocktails (Kir Royale, Mimosas and elderflower and champagne) and a buffet with quiches, crepes, and poached eggs with artichokes. The restaurant is reminiscent of a Victorian home, and the menu reflects the old-fashioned sensibilities.

WEST

Incline Public House (Price Hill): If you like Bloody Marys, Incline Public House is the place to go. They feature five different kinds of Bloodies, from extra veggie to meaty. What to eat? Grippo's-crusted mac-and-cheese, smoked salmon Benedict or the "hangover cure," which includes biscuits, gravy and a fried egg.

NORTHERN KENTUCKY

Grandview Tavern (Fort Mitchell): Relax on the outdoor patio while Mom enjoys free mimosas. The buffet brunch ($25.95 for adults, $11.95 for kids ages 6 to 12, and free for kids 5 and younger) includes a variety of items, from savory to sweet, and an omelet station.

Otto's (Covington): Otto's brunch has a Southern twist. Try eggs Benedict on a grit cake (instead of the traditional English muffin), or a BLFGT (bacon, lettuce and fried green tomato). The atmosphere is cute and maybe a little ladylike, perfect for brunch.