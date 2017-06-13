Rapid Fired Pizza in Florence giving away 500 free pizzas Tuesday

FLORENCE, Ky. -- A new pizza place is giving away 500 free pizzas Tuesday.

Rapid Fired Pizza opened its newest location Monday at 7555 Mall Road in Florence. The fast-casual restaurant claims to cook "amazingly good, amazingly fast pizza" in 180 seconds.

Rapid Fired offers eight sauces, eight kinds of cheese, more than 30 toppings, 19 dipping sauces and more than 120 drink combinations, as well as salads.

Rapid Fired's Florence location is open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.