Don't let pets near these Super Bowl snacks

CINCINNATI -- If you're having folks over for the Super Bowl, it might be best to keep your puppers away from the party.

All those bad-for-you foods that make it so much fun can be really bad for pets -- deadly, in fact.

People.com has a list of the worst treats that could harm dogs and cats, starting with chicken wings: The bones are so small they could split, potentially puncturing pets' gastrointestinal tracts.

Onions are poisonous for your furry friends, and fried foods can cause diarrhea -- so onion rings are a double no-no.

And you'd be nuts to let them anywhere near macadamias or walnuts: They can cause paralysis or death.

Other potentially dangerous foods include beer (and, of course, chocolate).

The experts' advice to keep your pets safe: Keep them in another room, or at a relatives' home or kennel.