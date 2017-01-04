BLOC Coffee Company opens new location Downtown

CINCINNATI -- BLOC Coffee Company opened its second location in Cincinnati on Tuesday.

The new store, located inside the first floor of Cincinnati City Hall at 801 Plum St., is now open 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday. The new shop's menu includes lattes, cortados, capps, house-made sauces, drink specials, pastries, breakfast and lunch sandwiches and soups similar to the first BLOC Coffee Company that opened in 2007 at 3101 Price Ave. in East Price Hill.

The coffee company is part of BLOC Ministries, whose Christian-based mission is to promote community by offering places to foster creativity and camaraderie in the inner city.

Unlike the East Price Hill location, the Downtown store will not be open on Saturdays, though hours may expand at a later date, said BLOC Coffee Company general manager and executive chef Roger Rose.

For more information about BLOC Coffee Company visit its website at www.bloccoffeecompany.com.