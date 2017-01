CINCINNATI -- We seem to be all over the board with weather as we start a new year. It's been cold, it's been

Dave Schmidt

warm, it's been snowy and it's been rainy. We've also experienced some fog, which mixed with lights can create unique scenes. Dave Schmidt has captured some remarkable photos Downtown during a recent foggy night for WCPO.com.

Click here to see the Cincygram photo gallery of shots from around Downtown.

Schmidt is the photographer for Cincygram. That's his incredibly popular Instagram handle. He has more than 36,000 followers on Instagram, where he focuses on the beauty this region has to offer.