Cincygram finds beauty on a snowy night in Over-the-Rhine

WCPO Staff
12:00 PM, Jan 20, 2017

Snow in Washington Park.

Dave Schmidt | WCPO contributor
CINCINNATI -- Although we'd experienced almost spring-like temperatures this week, it's still January, so we can

Dave Schmidt

surely expect more snow in the forecast before winter is over.

A recent blanket of the white stuff made for some serene scenes in Over-the-Rhine. Dave Schmidt captured some remarkable photos of those scenes for WCPO.com.

Click here to see the Cincygram photo gallery of shots from Over-the-Rhine.

Schmidt is the photographer for Cincygram. That's his incredibly popular Instagram handle. He has more than 36,000 followers on Instagram, where he focuses on the beauty this region has to offer.

