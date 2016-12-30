Woman who survived 33,000-foot fall from the sky found dead in her apartment, per reports

Justin Boggs
1:55 AM, Dec 30, 2016

Although a fall from 33,000 feet was not enough to take her life, Vesna Vulović was unable to survive the year 2016 as she passed away last week in her apartment in Belgrade, the Washington Post and BBC reported citing Serbia state run media. 

Vulović was 66 years old. 

Vulović survived a 33,000-foot drop from the sky after flight JAT Flight 367 exploded in midair on January 26, 1972. Vulović was the only survivor of the incident that killed 27. 

Vulović, a flight attendant on the doomed aircraft, set a Guinness World Record for the longest free fall. Although she survived, the fall left her temporarily paralyzed and in a coma for 27 days. 

Although she never served as a flight attendant again, she reportedly rejoined the airline to work in an administrative position. 

Her cause of death is unknown. 

