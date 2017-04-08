Woman kicked out of Airbnb because of her race, forced to find lodging during snowstorm

An Asian-American woman says she had an Airbnb reservation canceled because of her race, leaving her without a place to stay on a mountain in the middle of a snowstorm.

According to KNBC, Dyne Suh had reserved a cabin on the hospitality app in January for President’s Day weekend in the resort town of Running Springs, California. Despite stormy weather Suh, her husband and two friends made their way up the mountain for the weekend getaway in February.

But when Suh texted the cabin’s owner to confirm the reservation, she was told the cabin was no longer available.

"I wouldn't rent it to u (sic) if u (sic) were the last person on earth," said the owner, according to screengrabs of messages Suh’s Facebook page. "One word says it all. Asian."

After Suh threatened to report the cabin owner to Airbnb, the owner told her to “go ahead,” and added “It's why we have Trump...I will not allow this country to be told what to do by foreigners.”

Suh says she was left to roam snowy mountain roads for two hours before she found shelter at an available cabin. She told the Washington Post that the company eventually issued her a full refund.

The cabin owner did not respond for comment when asked by KNBC.

“We believe that no matter who you are, where you are from, or where you travel, you should be able to belong in the Airbnb community. By joining this community, you commit to treat all fellow members of this community, regardless of race, religion, national origin, disability, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation or age, with respect, and without judgment or bias,” Airbnb said in a statement.

