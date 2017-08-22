15-year-old wanted for allegedly killing grandma hit and killed by train

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a home at a mobile home park in Springfield Township Tuesday morning.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office believes that the 15-year-old grandson of the victim is the suspect. Officials believe that the grandson committed suicide after the incident.

Deputies said they received a 911 call at 5:42 a.m. saying that they found the woman stabbed to death. The caller also said that her son left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.

They found the woman with multiple stab wounds and also found the suspected murder weapon, a large kitchen knife, at the scene.

According to the Sheriff's Office, tried to commit suicide last weekend and was in the hospital until yesterday. After he got out, he wrote a threatening note that he was going to kill his grandmother last night.

He allegedly rode his bike over to her house, stabbed her several times and drove off in her car. By late Tuesday morning, he was said to have sat in front of a freight train. The collision killed the suspect, and it is not known why.

His father Dave declined to comment saying the family is still trying to come to grips with the pain.

The grandmother is identified by family and friends as 65-year-old Mary Ann Barnes who lived alone in a mobile home in Oakhill Estates.

The suspect would have been going into the 10th grade this fall.