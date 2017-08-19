Woman, 61, stuck in pool with broken ladder, turns to Facebook for rescue

Associated Press
2:19 PM, Aug 19, 2017

The Brazilian Paralympic Training Center on April 21, 2017 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Buda Mendes
Image copyright 2017 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EPPING, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman who became stuck in a swimming pool after the ladder broke turned to Facebook to ask for help getting out.

Sixty-one-year-old Leslie Kahn was swimming in her pool Aug. 11 when the ladder broke, leaving her stranded. She said she didn't have the strength to pull herself. No one else was home and her cellphone was inside.

She used a pool pole to drag the chair her iPad was on and posted in a community Facebook page, asking for help. She said she labeled the post "911" to get people's attention.

A woman who lived nearby showed up, followed by police and a neighbor.

Kahn, a breast cancer survivor, tells WMUR-TV that sometimes you help others and other times, you ask for help.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top