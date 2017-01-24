White House confirms that Trump believes millions voted illegally

Press secretary provides no proof of claim

2:17 PM, Jan 24, 2017
President Donald Trump has once again claimed voter fraud cost him the popular vote. It didn't. Citing no evidence, the president  reportedly told  congressional leaders Monday night he would've won the popular vote if not for 3 million to 5 million illegal ballots. The comment comes just days after his inauguration. The Monday meeting was a  "get together"  of sorts to discuss how majority and minority leaders can work together. In the daily press briefing Tuesday, press secretary Sean Spicer reiterated Trump's belief.  "He has stated that before. I think he's stated his concerns of voter fraud and people voting illegally during the campaign. And he continues to maintain that belief based on studies and evidence that people have presented to him," Spicer said. Weeks after winning the Electoral College, Trump sent out a string of tweets claiming he would have won the popular vote if "you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally." When pressed about what evidence the president had seen, Spicer later vaguely referenced a 2008 Pew study he says showed 14 percent of people who voted were "non-citizens." SEE MORE: With The Stroke Of A Pen, Trump Pulls The US From The TPP No evidence supporting that claim has been found by news organizations or independent fact checkers.  According to  The American Presidency Project , Hillary Clinton won the popular vote with 65,844,610 votes. Donald Trump received 62,979,636 votes. Trending stories at Newsy.com Clean Energy Or Fossil Fuels? The President And The Country Disagree Letter Says Trump Resigned From His Companies Before Taking Office Pompeo Confirmed For CIA Head, Rex Tillerson Approved By Senate Panel

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 23: U.S. President Donald Trump (C) delivers opening remarks during a meeting with business leaders in the Roosevelt Room at the White House January 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. Business leaders included Elon Musk of SpaceX, Mark Sutton of International Paper, Andrew Liveris of Dow Chemical, Mario Longhi of US Steel, Marillyn Hewson of Lockheed Martin, Wendell Weeks of Corning, Alex Gorsky of Johnson & Johnson, Michael Dell of Dell Technologies and others. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Chip Somodevilla
WASHINGTON (CNN) -- President Donald Trump believes millions of votes were cast illegally in last year's election, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said on Tuesday, but he wouldn't provide any concrete evidence for the claim, which has long been debunked.

"The President does believe that, I think he's stated that before, and stated his concern of voter fraud and people voting illegally during the campaign and continues to maintain that belief based on studies and evidence people have brought to him," Spicer said.

Pressed for what evidence exists, Spicer would say only that Trump "has believed that for a while based on studies and information he has."

 

 

When pushed about whether Trump will call for an investigation into the voter fraud, Spicer said, "maybe we will."

Trump surprised the top Republicans and Democrats in Congress on Monday when, during a dinner at the White House, he repeated his claim that millions of undocumented immigrants voted for Hillary Clinton -- allegedly depriving him of the popular vote, according to two sources familiar with the meeting.

Trump lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton by nearly 3 million votes in November, but won the Electoral College and thus the presidency. Trump, however, has seemingly been fixated on the popular vote, tweeting after the election in November that, "In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally."

A number of studies have found no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

The Truth About Voter Fraud, a report written by experts at The Brennan Center for Justice, found voter fraud rates were between 0.00004% and 0.0009%.

"Given this tiny incident rate for voter impersonation fraud, it is more likely, the report noted, that an American will be struck by lightning than that he will impersonate another voter at the polls," reads the report.

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham slammed Trump earlier Tuesday over the claim.

"I wasn't there, but if the President of the United States is claiming that 3.5 million people voted illegally, that shakes confidence in our democracy --- he needs to disclose why he believes that," Graham told CNN.

