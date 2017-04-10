Wells Fargo asking for $75M back from top execs following scandal

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) -- Wells Fargo is taking back another $75 million from its former CEO and another top executive, blaming them for playing central roles in the bank's fake account fiasco.

The actions announced on Monday were the result of a massive, six-month investigation by Wells Fargo's independent directors.

Wells Fargo's board on Friday took back an additional $28 million from John Stumpf because the longtime CEO was "too slow to investigate or critically challenge" the bank's sales tactics, the report said. It also clawed back $47 million from Carrie Tolstedt, the former head of Wells' community banks.

All told, Wells Fargo senior executives are returning $180 million in pay. The board report said it is among the largest corporate clawbacks ever.

