Wells Fargo asking for $75M back from top execs following scandal

CNN
8:01 AM, Apr 10, 2017

Wells Fargo will stop setting the sales goals that employees say led to pressure to open millions of fake customer accounts. The embattled bank says the change, announced early Tuesday, will be effective Jan. 1.

CNN
© 2017 Cable News Network, Inc.

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) -- Wells Fargo is taking back another $75 million from its former CEO and another top executive, blaming them for playing central roles in the bank's fake account fiasco.

The actions announced on Monday were the result of a massive, six-month investigation by Wells Fargo's independent directors.

Wells Fargo's board on Friday took back an additional $28 million from John Stumpf because the longtime CEO was "too slow to investigate or critically challenge" the bank's sales tactics, the report said. It also clawed back $47 million from Carrie Tolstedt, the former head of Wells' community banks.

All told, Wells Fargo senior executives are returning $180 million in pay. The board report said it is among the largest corporate clawbacks ever.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Must See Video