2 dead in Louisiana tornado with more severe weather expected Monday

Several damaging tornadoes swept through Louisiana on Sunday, as forecasters warned residents in the Southeast that its under a high risk of severe weather.

The strong winds are expected to carry into Alabama and other regions from Mississippi to South Carolina, according to The Associated Press.

RELATED: Storm Shield app provides life-saving weather alerts

RELATED: SnowCast tells how much snow will fall at your location

The National Weather Service said that the threat of tornadoes in Louisiana on Sunday was a "particularly dangerous situation."

AP reported two people died in Sunday's storms, including a 3-year old girl. The deaths occurred near Breaux Bridge, Louisiana as a mother and daughter were killed inside a flipped over mobile home.

Tornadoes were reported in Texas and Louisiana on Sunday.

The National Weather Service reported that trees were down and roofs were ripped up near Alexandria, Louisiana. Nearly 18 minutes later, storm spotters tracked the tornado north to the town of Ball.