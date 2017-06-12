Ways to make your old computer run like new again

Is your computer driving you crazy? Perhaps it is old and running slowly, but you really don't want to invest hundreds of dollars in a new one.

There are easy ways to update your old computer and have it running like new, without spending a lot.

If your computer takes longer than a minute to turn on, that's the telling sign your computer needs an upgrade. Computer expert Jeff Myers says to upgrade your hard drive to a solid state hard drive. By upgrading your hard drive, it will allow you to browse the internet in record speed and Myers says, it doesn't even cost that much.

"If you spend 200-300 bucks on some upgrades getting your machine running better, tuning it up, doing some software updates on it really does improve the performance."

Next step to creating a faster computer, always keep your browser history clean. "Every time you open up your browser its going through and trying to access all those files, keeping that clean can really help your machine running better.”