WATCH: Toronto police arrest woman smashing police cars
Mina Abgoon
10:57 PM, Jan 5, 2017
Share Article
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Share Article
Share Article
