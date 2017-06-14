President Trump calls for unity after Congressional baseball game shooting

WCPO Staff
Jun 14, 2017
6 hours ago
President Donald Trump is calling for unity after a shooting that injured a top House Republican leader.

Trump said in a televised statement from the White House that while the political parties may have their differences, it's worth remembering that everyone who serves in Washington is here because they love the United States.

Trump said everyone can agree that we are "blessed to be Americans" and that we are strongest when "we work together for the common good."

Trump said the wounded congressman, Republican Steve Scalise of Louisiana, is in stable condition. The president said the assailant, identified as James T. Hodgkinson, died from his injuries.

Trump praised the "heroic actions" of the Capital Police at the scene.

