WATCH LIVE: President Obama's farewell address

WCPO Staff
8:55 PM, Jan 10, 2017
8 mins ago

CHICAGO, Ill. -- Popular but politically humbled by the rise of Donald Trump and a Republican-controlled Congress, President Barack Obama will tonight give his farewell address from his hometown of Chicago.

Watch the broadcast LIVE on the video player embedded below:

 

 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Must See Video