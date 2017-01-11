WATCH LIVE: President Obama's farewell address

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued January 10 at 8:45PM EST expiring January 10 at 9:30PM EST in effect for: Butler, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued January 10 at 8:45PM EST expiring January 10 at 9:30PM EST in effect for: Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, Union, Wayne
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued January 10 at 8:45PM EST expiring January 10 at 9:30PM EST in effect for: Carroll
Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 2:33PM EST expiring January 10 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, Union, Wayne
Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 5:53PM EST expiring January 10 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Auglaize, Brown, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clermont, Clinton, Darke, Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Hardin, Highland, Logan, Madison, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, Union, Warren
Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 2:33PM EST expiring January 10 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Mason, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson
Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 2:33PM EST expiring January 10 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Brown, Butler, Clark, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Montgomery, Preble, Warren
CHICAGO, Ill. -- Popular but politically humbled by the rise of Donald Trump and a Republican-controlled Congress, President Barack Obama will tonight give his farewell address from his hometown of Chicago.
Watch the broadcast LIVE on the video player embedded below: