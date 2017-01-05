Country star Brett Eldredge finds snake in toilet

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 3:23PM EST expiring January 5 at 8:00PM EST in effect for: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 11:39AM EST expiring January 5 at 11:00PM EST in effect for: Adams, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Highland, Hocking, Licking, Madison, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 3:23PM EST expiring January 5 at 8:00PM EST in effect for: Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, Union, Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 11:39AM EST expiring January 5 at 8:00PM EST in effect for: Brown, Butler, Clark, Clermont, Clinton, Greene, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, Warren
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 3:23PM EST expiring January 5 at 11:00PM EST in effect for: Lewis, Mason
Here’s a friendly reminder to peek inside the toilet before using it.
Country star Brett Eldredge recently had a good scare when he walked into the restroom to find a snake coiled in the toilet. According to The Tennessean, he was in the Caribbean celebrating the new year when it happened.
He posted a video of the frightening incident on social media.
“Here we are, it’s the morning,” explained Eldrege, who recently logged his sixth No. 1 hit, "I Wanna Be That Song." “I walk in here and what do we have? A beautiful New Year’s snake. Holy shhhh..ow. Oh he’s got a big body. He’s got a real big body. Hey buddy, what are you doing? What are we gonna do?”
An unidentified man is then seen fishing the snake out using a piece of wood. Eldrege holds the door open as the snake is presumably safely rushed out of the house.
Yikes – maybe we won’t be visiting the Caribbean anytime soon.