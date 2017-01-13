Typical cat unimpressed by owner's affection

WCPO
Weather
Traffic
All Sections
Join
Insider
My
Insider
Weather
+
Weather Videos
Traffic
News
+
Local News
Galleries
Ohio
Northern Kentucky
Indiana
National
Healthy Living
I-Team
Video
+
Tensing Video
Business
+
Dan Monk
P&G
Macy's
Kroger
Entertainment
+
Local A&E
Food & Dining
Beer
Celebrity
Movies
Education
+
K-12
Cincinnati Public Schools
Higher Education
Parochial Schools
Govt & Politics
+
DecodeDC
Local Politics
State Government
Transportation & Development
+
Streetcar
Development
Our Community
+
Lucy May
History
People
Places
Religion
Home Tour
DWYM
+
ShopSmart
Opinion
+
Editorials
Columns
Cartoons
Sports
+
John Fay
Mike Dyer
Reds
Bengals
FC Cincinnati
College
High School Sports
Sports Columnists
The Flying Pigskin Show
Marketplace
+
Ohio Lottery
Real Estate
Financial Fitness Zone
LivingSeniorSmart
Beacons Corner
Coldiron Truth
Fischer Homes
MDInsider
Heart
Podcasts
+
Hear Cincinnati
The Flying Pigskin Show
High School Insider
About Us
+
As Seen On 9 On Your Side
Bios
Jobs at WCPO
Advertise With Us
Contests
TV Listings
Contact Us
RSS Feeds
Current
35°
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 38°
LO: 30°
HI: 39°
LO: 31°
HI: 42°
LO: 33°
More Weather
Rewards
Manage Account
Support
Sign Out
Traffic
current alerts
10
More Traffic
WCPO INSIDER
+
Join Insider
Newsletters
Insider Support
Sign Out
Manage Newsletters
Manage Insider Subscription
Insider Support
Sign Out
Join Insider
Newsletters
Insider Support
Sign In
INSIDER REWARDS
4
Weather Alerts
Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 13 at 10:06AM EST expiring January 14 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Union, Wayne
Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 13 at 10:06AM EST expiring January 14 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Boone, Campbell, Kenton
Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 13 at 10:06AM EST expiring January 14 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Brown, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clermont, Clinton, Darke, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Hocking, Licking, Madison, Miami, Montgomery, Pickaway, Pike, Preble, Ross, Warren
Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 13 at 4:03AM EST expiring January 14 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Brown, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clermont, Clinton, Darke, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Hocking, Licking, Madison, Miami, Montgomery, Pickaway, Pike, Preble, Ross, Warren
4
Weather Alerts
Typical cat unimpressed by owner's affection
Mina Abgoon
1:07 AM, Jan 13, 2017
Share Article
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
Is this Grumpy Cat's brother or something?
Video footage posted by Rumble.com shows a cat's hilarious reaction after its owner lovingly pets it. Check out the feline’s “death glare” as it continues to have its head massaged.
Ironically, it’s just this type of behavior that makes us love cats even more.
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story
Must See Video
Neighbors continue to fight Duke Energy pipeline
Miracle for blind girl
Family raising money to get high-tech…
First commercial flights at CVG in 1947
An arrest saved her life