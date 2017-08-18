Trump's White House staff turnover explained in 1 photo
6:02 PM, Aug 18, 2017
The photo above was taken on January 28 in the Oval Office.
President Donald Trump was in the midst of an hour-long "congratulatory" call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the White House's readout. In the photo, he is surrounded by his White House brain trust: chief of staff Reince Priebus, chief strategist Steve Bannon, press secretary Sean Spicer and national security adviser Michael Flynn. (Vice President Mike Pence is also there!)
Just over 200 days later -- 202 to be exact -- the only men in that picture still employed at the White House are Trump and Pence.
And while Priebus, Bannon, Spicer and Flynn have all been let go (or left), that picture doesn't even capture the breadth of departures at the senior staff level in the first seven months of the Trump administration.
The staff chaos belies Trump's attempts to cast his administration as a well-oiled machine. "Don't believe the main stream (fake news) media. The White House is running VERY WELL. I inherited a MESS and am in the process of fixing it," he tweeted on February 18.
The picture above proves just how wrong Trump's assertion was -- and is. This is a flailing administration, beset on all sides and with no clear idea where it even wants to go.