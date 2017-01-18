Trump wrote inauguration speech himself

WASHINGTON (CNN) -- President-elect Trump has written his inauguration address draft himself, two senior Trump transition officials told CNN Tuesday.

Last month, Trump told guests at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, as well as presidential historian Douglas Brinkley, that he planned to write the speech himself, but we've now been told that Trump has actually followed through.

The decision is a departure from how Trump tackled speeches during the campaign, when he either delivered off-the-cuff remarks or relied on text prepared by his senior policy adviser, Stephen Miller.

It's unclear exactly to what extent Miller has been involved in fine-tuning Trump's draft.

