This man scarfed down 255 Peeps in just five minutes

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. -- Shoppers at grocery stores are bombarded by displays of puffy, pastel Peeps this time of year, but how many do you actually eat? Two, three, a dozen?

For Matthew Stonie, that number is 255 in just five minutes, smashing his own world record at the National Harbor World Peeps Eating Championship on Saturday. His previous record was 200 at the 2016 event.

That averages out to one Peep every 1.18 seconds for 300 agonizing seconds. One serving of Peeps is five chick-shaped pieces, each tiny bird containing 28 calories and 6.8 grams of sugar. For those of you too lazy to pop out the calculator, that’s 7,140 calories and 3.82 pounds of sugar.

My stomach hurts just thinking about it. Stonie took home $1,750 in prize money, but it's uncertain how much of his winnings he then spent on Tums.

Thanks to The Washington Post, you can watch and rewatch this glorious holiday feat any time you please in the video player below.