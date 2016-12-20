A behind-the-scenes look at the making of medical marijuana in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Florida - As questions loom into how the medical marijuana industry will be regulated in Florida, we're taking you behind the scenes of how cannabis is cultivated, grown and extracted for oils to treat patients who qualify for it.

Surterra Therapeutics is one of 6 companies approved by the state of Florida to grow and dispense medical marijuana.

<a data-cke-saved-href='https://www.omnivirt.com/' href='https://www.omnivirt.com/'>Virtual Reality Advertising & 360 Video VR Player</a>

Recently, it's spokesperson, Monica Russell, took us on a tour of its 6,000 square foot cultivation facility off the beaten path in Tallahassee. The facility's location is so secret, we were limited in what kinds of exterior shots we could shoot as not to reveal its location. But inside, we were granted full access. See how cannabis plants go from roots to buds. Then, you'll watch how marijuana buds are extracted for its oils now being used, legally, to treat patients with debilitating conditions.

What we know now about medical marijuana in Florida