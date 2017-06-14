Texas woman lands herself back in jail year after Obama granted clemency

Not every "criminal" gets a second chance at freedom.

So, that's why folks are shaking their heads at Carol Richardson. The 49-year-old originally got life in prison for her lengthy dope dealing record!

Last July, President Barack Obama granted clemency to nearly 2,000 inmates, mostly drug offenders, and Richardson was one of them.

Well, it looks like she's back at it again.

This time, for a different kind of white powder. Laundry detergent.

According to a police report, she was caught in Pasadena, Texas stealing $60 dollars worth of the wash.

Richardson came clean and admitted she planned to sell the detergent and buy drugs instead.

So now, she's back in the pen for 14 months all because she violated her supervised release.