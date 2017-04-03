Teacher, missing student still on run after Tennessee officials rule out Nebraska sighting

KEARNEY, Nebraska - Tennessee authorities have determined that recent images shared by police in Nebraska are not Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas.
The Kearney (Nebraska) Police Department on Sunday said they received a a report of a possible sighting of a Tennessee teacher and a student he is accused of kidnapping in the area and posted a photo on Facebook.
In a Facebook post, Kearney Police released photos of what looks to be 50-year-old Tad Cummins and 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas at a convenience store. However, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations tweeted that the photos are not Cummins and Thomas.
UPDATE: Images shared by a police agency in Nebraska have been determined to not be Tad Cummins & Elizabeth Thomas. Our search continues. pic.twitter.com/BJJrFD7YA4