Teacher, missing student still on run after Tennessee officials rule out Nebraska sighting

Apr 3, 2017
6 hours ago
KEARNEY, Nebraska - Tennessee authorities have determined that recent images shared by police in Nebraska are not Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas. 

The Kearney (Nebraska) Police Department on Sunday said they received a  a report of a possible sighting of a Tennessee teacher and a student he is accused of kidnapping in the area and posted a photo on Facebook. 

In a Facebook post, Kearney Police released photos of what looks to be 50-year-old Tad Cummins and 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas at a convenience store. However, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations tweeted that the photos are not Cummins and Thomas. 

 

 

Last Friday, Cummins and Thomas were spotted in the Oklahoma City area.

Cummins and Thomas have been on the run since they disappeared on March 13.

Authorities say they were possibly seen driving a Silver 2015 model Nissan Rogue listed in the Amber Alert.

Officials urged the public to call 911 if they observe either of these vehicles or Thomas or Cummins.

They added the public to use caution as the suspect has possession of two handguns.

 

