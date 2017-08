If you're not able to trek down to the "path of totality" to view the solar eclipse, you're not completely out of luck: You have several options to watch live streams of the event online and on television.

Online

NASA is hosting a live stream of the eclipse on several platforms.

From noon until 4 p.m. Monday, you can watch a live stream on NASA's website, Facebook page or YouTube page.

Below is NASA TV's live YouTube player. It will air educational programming and images between now and the day of the eclipse, with eclipse footage airing at noon Monday.

On television

On WCPO - 9 On Your Side, ABC will air a 2-hour solar eclipse special from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. David Muir will host the special, titled “The Great American Eclipse."