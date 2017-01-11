Heavy rain
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 25: U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert A. McDonald listens during the White House Precision Medicine Initiative Summit, in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, February 25, 2016 in Washington, DC. President Obama announced the precision medicine initiative last year to accelerate research efforts into new treatments that are tailored to individual patients.
WASHINGTON -- President-elect Donald Trump says he's finally settled on a candidate to lead the sprawling Veterans Affairs department.
Trump says his choice is David Shulkin, who is currently the department's undersecretary for health. He'll replace former Procter & Gamble CEO Bob McDonald, who's led the department since 2014.
The president-elect focused on veterans' issues during the presidential campaign. He said veterans have been mistreated under the Obama administration and promises to straighten things out.
Trump made the announcement at a news conference in New York. He said Shulkin is "fantastic" and will do a "truly great job."
The VA secretary post was one of two Cabinet posts Trump still has to fill. Agriculture secretary is the other one.