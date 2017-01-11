WASHINGTON -- President-elect Donald Trump says he's finally settled on a candidate to lead the sprawling Veterans Affairs department.

Trump says his choice is David Shulkin, who is currently the department's undersecretary for health. He'll replace former Procter & Gamble CEO Bob McDonald, who's led the department since 2014.

The president-elect focused on veterans' issues during the presidential campaign. He said veterans have been mistreated under the Obama administration and promises to straighten things out.

Trump made the announcement at a news conference in New York. He said Shulkin is "fantastic" and will do a "truly great job."

The VA secretary post was one of two Cabinet posts Trump still has to fill. Agriculture secretary is the other one.