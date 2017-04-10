Police believe San Bernardino elementary school shooting is murder-suicide

CALIFORNIA - A shooting inside an elementary school in San Bernardino, California on Monday morning may be a murder-suicide, the city's police chief said.

Four people were injured in the incident at North Park Elementary, which happened inside a classroom.

We believe this to be a murder suicide. Happened in a class room. Two students have been transported to the hospital. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

The police chief also reported the suspect is "down." There was a large police response to the incident, the San Bernardino Police Department said.

Others in the school were taken to a high school for safety.

Students at nearby Cal State University San Bernardino were asked to shelter in place during the police response to the elementary school campus. Three schools int he San Bernardino City Unified School district, including North Park, were also locked down.