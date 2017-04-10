Police believe San Bernardino elementary school shooting is murder-suicide

The police chief also reported the suspect is "down." There was a large police response to the incident, the San Bernardino Police Department said.
Others in the school were taken to a high school for safety.
Students at nearby Cal State University San Bernardino were asked to shelter in place during the police response to the elementary school campus. Three schools int he San Bernardino City Unified School district, including North Park, were also locked down.
An active shooter on campus. My students and I are fully barricaded in our room. Nobody's getting in here.