MALABAR, Fla. (AP) - The bodies of a child and a woman have been found in a Florida home that authorities believe was intentionally set on fire to cover up their killings.

A statement from the Brevard County Sheriff's Office says the bodies were found Sunday after the fire in Malabar, on the Atlantic coast.

The victims' names weren't released. Authorities said a man and woman lived there with her 9-year-old son, and a relative had been visiting. Witnesses told investigators the couple had "domestic issues."

Although the names have not been officially released at this time, a missing child alert had been issued for 9-year-old Sebastian Meachum after reports of a deadly house fire occurred on Sunday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement posted on Facebook stating that the Missing Child Alert for Sebastian Meachum has been resolved.

Sheriff's spokesman Tod Goodyear said investigators were searching the debris Monday for another woman believed to be inside. He said the man remained missing, but the couple's boat had blood on it when authorities found it Sunday, empty and running in circles about 7 miles offshore.