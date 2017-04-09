Sergio Garcia wins first major in dramatic playoff at the Masters

Sergio Garcia won his first major in dramatic fashion by defeating Justin Rose in a playoff hole on Sunday at the 2017 Masters Tournament.

Both Rose and Garcia finished at 9 under par, and needed an extra hole to decide this weekend's tournament, after 72 holes.

Rose hit his tee shot in the playoff well right of the fairway, striking the trees. Rose ended up bogeying the hole, while Garcia notched a birdie.

Both Rose and Garcia hit incredible approach shots on No. 18 to finish their round, setting up good birdie opportunities. Under pressure, both Rose and Garcia flubbed their birdie putts, allowing for a playoff.

Garcia's win at the Masters was his 18th appearance at the tournament. Coming into this year's tournament, Garica had one top five and three top 10 performances at the Masters.

Garcia has been the runner up at a major four times in his career.

Rose and Garcia entered the final round at 6 under through the first three rounds. Garcia quickly took a two-stroke lead with birdies on Nos. 1 and 3.

But Rose charged back into the lead later on in the front nine. After a bogey on No. 5, Rose birdied Nos. 6, 7 and 8 to tie Garcia at 8 under going into the back nine.

Garcia went onto bogey Nos. 10 and 11 to fall two strokes back. But Garcia hung around to come back to tie Rose for the lead with an incredible eagle on No. 15.

Rose led by one stroke after a birdie on No. 16, but relinquished that lead on No. 17 with a bogey, setting up the dramatic finish.