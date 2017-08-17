Price check: Is Amazon Prime really a better deal?

More than 50 million people have Amazon Prime and use it to shop for anything and everything. But, customers are starting to see it’s more expensive to buy things on Amazon Prime than it is at discount stores. We did some digging and found out they might be right.

When it comes to clothes, electronics, kitchen, and bedding items Amazon Prime has it all, but so does discount store TJ Maxx. We ventured into TJ Maxx to pick out items from all different departments and then we price compared them to Amazon Prime’s deals.

In the beauty isle, we found a Superlite Hairdryer for $24.99. That price was a steal compared to Amazon Prime. They were selling it for $50.00.

Next, we made our way to the kitchen department. That’s where we saw dozens of brands of coffee makers. The brand, Mr. Coffee was selling for $29.99, but on Amazon it was priced at $52.62.

If you are taking a trip anytime soon, before purchasing a new suitcase online try browsing offline. We found a Wenger Lite Plus at TJ Maxx for $59.99, which is better than Amazon Prime's price of $89.99.

When it comes to luxury brands like Ralph Lauren, the better deals are also at the discount stores. We found Ralph Lauren bedding for $20 cheaper offline.

Shopping online might be convenient, but if you are looking to save money then price comparing is key.