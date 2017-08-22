Phoenix prepares for President Trump rally

PHOENIX - Tens of thousands of people are expected to be in downtown Phoenix for President Trump's Tuesday rally.

Take a look at Trump's planned stops and the planned protests in the map below.

ARIZONA STOPS

Air Force One will make its first Arizona stop in Yuma on Tuesday.

Trump will visit a Marine Corps base along the U.S.-Mexico border before flying to Phoenix for his 7 p.m. (local time) rally at the Phoenix Convention Center.

The president will spend the night in the Valley before heading to Reno, Nevada, on Wednesday where he will deliver a speech to the American Legion.

PHOENIX RALLY

Doors at the Phoenix Convention Center open at 4 p.m. and Trump is expected to speak at the rally at 7 p.m. The full lineup of speakers had not been announced as of Monday night, though a source did confirm Vice President Mike Pence would also be in attendance.

A pardon for former Sheriff Joe Arpaio may be announced during the rally, as Trump is 'seriously considering' it. However, when reached Monday Arpaio said he had not been invited by the campaign and planned to watch the rally from home.

The Phoenix Convention Center has released a list of items that are prohibited from the rally, which can be seen here.

Those who are interested in attending the rally can register for tickets here.

PROTESTS

Protests, marches and a vigil are planned to take place during Trump's Tuesday visit. Take a look at the following list for each known demonstration:

A demonstration is expected at the State Capitol at 3:30 p.m. and will be held until 5 p.m.

Sign making for the protests is expected to occur at Songbird Coffee downtown at noon

A "No hate in our streets" protest is planned for 5 p.m. at the Phoenix Convention Center

A "Protest and resist the dictator" demonstration is expected to meet outside the Hyatt downtown at 5:30 p.m.

More than 3,000 people have RSVP-ed to a Facebook event for a protest that is planned at the Herberger Theater at 6 p.m.

At 6 p.m., a "Unity Vigil" will be held near 3rd Street and McDowell Road at First Church UCC. The group is expected to march to St. Mary's Basilica Courtyard, where a prayer will be held and then the march will continue to the Arizona State Capitol.

The Democratic party will also be set up at the Renaissance Hotel downtown, providing water and snacks to protesters.