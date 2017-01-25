President Trump expected to sign immigration orders Wednesday

WASHINGTON (CNN) -- President Donald Trump is expected to announce several executive orders Wednesday dealing with visas and refugees, a congressional source told CNN.

The orders are expected to include restrictions on refugees, and people with some visas from countries including Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia and Libya.

The details were first reported by Reuters.

