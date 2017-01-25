President George H.W. Bush improving, could go home from hospital this weekend

President George H.W. Bush continues to recover at a Houston, Texas hospital and is improving enough to possibly be discharged soon, according to an official spokesman.

UPDATE: Former Pres. George H.W. Bush "continues to improve...physicians believe he could possibly go home over the weekend," spokesman says pic.twitter.com/lIRHdYN8QZ — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 25, 2017

Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital and diagnosed with pneumonia on Jan. 18. He was moved out of the intensive care unit on Monday.

Bush's wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, was hospitalized at the same time with bronchitis. She was discharged by doctors on Monday.