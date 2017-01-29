Police say alleged Ohio burglar broke in, made self at home

Associated Press
3:44 PM, Jan 29, 2017

illustration, burglary and theft. Man wearing a balaclava, holding a wrecking bar, about to break open the front door of an apartment. (Photo by: Andia/UIG via Getty Images)

Andia
Copyright Getty Images

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Police say an Ohio burglar made himself at home in houses he broke into by cooking and showering before leaving.

Authorities in Youngstown say the 33-year-old homeless man brought his own food to cook during break-ins.

The Vindicator reports Saturday the man was charged with burglary and breaking and entering.

Police say the man was arrested after a woman arrived home from work about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday and found her kitchen ransacked with food all over and her stove used.

Police reports say the woman heard running water upstairs and found a man in her shower.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Must See Video