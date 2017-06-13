Police officer, others injured in Munich subway shooting

Associated Press
Policemen arrive at a subway station in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Several people were injured, including a police officer, in a shooting early Tuesday at a Munich subway station, police said. Munich police said in a tweet that the policewoman's injuries were serious. The suspect was also injured and is in custody. The shooting occurred during a morning police check at the Unterfoehring subway station, Munich police spokesman Michael Riehlein said. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — A police officer was shot in the head after a man grabbed her service pistol and opened fire, also injuring two bystanders, in an incident at a Munich subway station early Tuesday morning, police said.

The officer's injuries were considered life-threatening, while those to the two bystanders shot at the Unterfoehring station were less serious, Munich police spokesman Marcus da Gloria Martins said.

The suspect was seriously injured by gunfire, he said.

"There was one suspect and we've got him," da Gloria Martins told reporters at the scene.

Authorities do not believe the incident had to do with terrorism, and that the suspect appeared to have acted out of "personal" reasons and not with political or religious motivations, da Gloria Martins said.

Police had been called to the subway station following reports of an altercation among passengers on a train. When officers arrived the suspect attempted to push them onto the tracks, da Gloria Martins said.

The suspect then managed to grab the female officer's gun and fired several shots before he was shot himself and taken into custody.

