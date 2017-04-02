Newlywed couple holds wedding reception at In-n-Out in California

A couple who got married in Rowland Heights, California on Friday followed up their wedding with some double-doubles and animal style fries at a nearby In-N-Out, where they held their reception.

After tying the knot at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Juan Pablo Cervantes and Vanessa Cervantes headed over with their wedding party and guests to the In-N-Out Burger.

The groom told KTLA that the newlyweds "really like In-N-Out," and that was "the only reason" they decided to hold their wedding reception at the enormously popular California-based burger chain.

Cervantes also explained that he serves in the United States Air Force and is stationed in New Mexico, where there are no In-N-Outs.

"And I've been gone for a while," he said.

The newlyweds, still dressed in their wedding attire, celebrated the nuptials by each ordering a double-double, while Juan Pablo added an order of animal style fries.

The husband and wife say they are headed to England for their honeymoon.