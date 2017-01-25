National Park deletes climate change tweets following Trump's blackout order

Trump has denied climate change on social media in the past. In 2012, he tweeted that he believed the concept of global warming was a hoax created by the Chinese.
Trump’s appointment to lead the EPA, Scott Pruitt, has ties to the oil industry and sued the agency a number of times as Oklahoma’s attorney general.
Monday’s thread was the second time since Trump took office on Friday that the National Parks Service took at shot at the president. During inauguration ceremonies, the agency’s account retweeted a side-by-side comparison of the crowd size at Barack Obama’s inauguration and Trump’s. That retweet was eventually deleted.
The National Park Service did not tweet over the weekend, telling CNN they were investigating whether their account had been hacked. The agency resumed tweeting on Monday.
The National Parks Service is controlled by the Department of the Interior.
