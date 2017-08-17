Natalee Holloway's father believes he might have found daughter's remains

The father of missing a missing American woman who was last seen in Aruba said on NBC's "Today" on Wednesday that he found human remains, which he believes could be his daughter.

Then 18-year-old Natalee Holloway was last seen in May 2005 when she took a post high school graduation trip to Aruba. During the trip, she disappeared and no one has seen or heard from her since.

The last person who allegedly was with Holloway, Joran van der Sloot, was sentenced for murdering a student in Peru in 2010. No one has ever been charged in connection to Holloway's disappearance.

Over the last 18 months, Dave Holloway told "Today" that he has been working with a private investigator trying to find clues as to where his daughter could be. After 12 years of searching, a clue from an informant gave Dave Holloway what he believes is the biggest break in the case.

"When we determined these remains were human, I was shocked,'' Holloway said on "Today." "I know there's a possibility this could be someone else, and I'm just trying to wait and see."

He added that now that there is confirmation that the remains are human, the next step is to use DNA to confirm that the body is his daughter's.