WASHINGTON (CNN) -- A US F-16 crashed several miles outside Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Wednesday, two Air Force officials told CNN.

The crash took place about six miles outside the base, which is located in Prince George's County, and occurred during a routine training mission, according to Air Force officials.

The pilot ejected in "an unpopulated area" and "is OK," one of the officials said, adding that the F-16 was from the 113th Fighter Wing of the Air National Guard, which is assigned to Joint Base Andrews.

Additional information, including details about where the jet crashed and damage on the ground, was not immediately made available.

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein addressed the incident at a House Armed Services hearing Wednesday morning.

"If you heard jet noises driving into the Capitol, it was likely the F-16s from the 113th Air National Guard Wing at Andrews," Goldfein said. "I learned just walking in this morning that we lost an F-16 from that wing this morning. I'm proud to say at least the news reports are telling us the pilot got out and he's OK."

Lockheed Martin's F-16 Fighting Falcon is a multi-role aircraft, built to carry out a variety of missions. The US Air Force currently has just over 1,000 F-16s in its inventory.

Known as the "Capital Guardians," the 113th Fighter Wing is charged with defending the nation's Capital and also provides fighter, airlift and support forces capable of local, national and global employment, according to the Air Force.

