McDonald's Big Mac Sauce bottles selling for up to $50K on eBay

McDonald's gave away 10,000 limited-edition bottles of its signature Big Mac Special Sauce on Thursday, and lucky recipients wasted no time putting them on eBay at ridiculous prices.

On Friday morning, one bottle of the sauce was listed at $50,000 at the popular auction site. Another was listed at $20,000 — practically a bargain compared to the other listing.

Neither had any bids when we checked but some other, more reasonable listings were fetching buyers.

As of Friday at 10:30 a.m. Eastern, one bottle had 17 bids and was listed at $26 with two days remaining in the auction.

The "Buy it Now" price on the cheapest bottle — which allows users to skip the auction process — started at $100 and increased from there.

The giveaway ran at McDonald's restaurants across the United States on Thursday.

