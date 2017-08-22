Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued August 22 at 12:39PM EDT expiring August 22 at 9:00PM EDT in effect for: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Lewis, Mason, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson
Mark Wahlberg eclipses The Rock as world's highest-paid actor
1:40 PM, Aug 22, 2017
It's official: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been bumped to second place on Forbes' list of highest-paid male actors in the world.
He's been replaced by Mark Wahlberg, who earns $68 million annually, Forbes reports. Johnson, who made $65 million last year, is the star of "Ballers," which is executive-produced by Wahlberg.
The world has seen a lot of Wahlberg lately, from his recently released "Transformers: The Last Knight" to his appearances on "Wahlbergers," a reality show about a restaurant business run by his family, including NKOTB singer and "Blue Bloods" actor Donnie Wahlberg.