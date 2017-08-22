Mark Wahlberg eclipses The Rock as world's highest-paid actor

Mark Wahlberg soared to the top of the world's highest paid actors on an annual Forbes list. Wahlberg, 46, earned an estimated $68 million in 2017 thanks to his pay days for movies "Daddy's Home 2" and "Transformers: The Last Knight." The rapper-turned-actor knocked 2016 leader Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson into second place, with estimated 2017 earnings of $65 million. Surprisingly, "Pirates of the Caribbean" star Johnny Depp, who for years has been among the top five paid actors, did not make the top 20 this year.

The 2017 list of Top 20 highest-paid male actors shows it pays to be part of movies based on comic books. Here's the full list:

1. Mark Wahlberg, $68 million

2. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, $65 million

3. Vin Diesel, 54.5 million

4. Adam Sandler, $59.5 million

5. Jackie Chan, $49 million

6. Robert Downey Jr., $48 million

7. Tom Cruise, $43 million

8. Shah Rukh Khan, $38 million

9. Salman Kahn, $37 million

10. Akshay Kumar, $35.5 million

11.Chris Hemsworth, $31.5 million

12. Tom Hanks, $31 million

13. Samuel L. Jackson, $30.5 million

14. Ryan Gosling, $29 million

15. Ryan Reynolds, $21.5 million

16. Matt Damon, $21 million

17. Jeremy Renner, $19 million

18. Chris Evans, $18 million

19. Chris Pratt, $17 million

20. Mark Ruffalo, $13 million

