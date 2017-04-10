Man on trial for murder of 10-year-old girl and her grandparents jumps to death in courthouse

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - (WARNING: THE VIDEO ABOVE MAY BE CONSIDERED DISTURBING TO SOME)

An Ohio man accused of setting a fire that killed a 10-year-old he was accused of raping and her grandparents jumped to his death inside the Mahoning County Courthouse Monday.

According to Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene, Robert Seman, 63, was in court for his final pre-trial inside Judge Maureen Sweeney's courtroom.

After the hearing ended, Seman, who was in leg restraints but no handcuffs, jumped over a railing on the fourth floor. He landed in the rotunda and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Seman faced the death penalty if he'd been convicted of aggravated murder charges in the March 2015 deaths of 10-year-old Corrine Gump, 63-year-old William Schmidt and 61-year-old Judith Schmidt.

Prosecutors say Seman torched the family's home shortly before he was set for trial on the rape charges. Police discovered burns on Seman's body after his arrest over the gasoline-fueled arson.