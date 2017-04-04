Denver bakery suspends eating challenge after man chokes to death

DENVER -- A spokesperson for Voodoo Doughnuts in Denver said Tuesday that they will be suspending an eating challenge at all of its locations after a 42-year-old man choked to death early Sunday morning.

The man was reportedly trying to eat a half-pound doughnut in 80 seconds.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner identified the victim Monday as Travis Malouff. An autopsy reveled Malouff died from asphyxia due to obstruction of the airway.

Paramedics were called to the popular donut shop around 2 a.m. Sunday but couldn't do much to save him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the incident are not known.

It's not clear if the Heimlich maneuver was attempted. But in any case, experts say it's important to know how to perform the life-saving procedure.

Here are the steps to perform the maneuver from Henryheimlich.com:

- From behind, wrap your arms around victim’s waist.

- Make a fist and place the thumb side of your fist against victim’s upper abdomen, below the ribcage, and just above the navel.

- Grasp your fist with your other hand and press into victim’s abdomen with a quick, upward pressure. Do not squeeze the ribcage; confine the force of the thrust to your hands.

- Repeat until object is expelled.

A voodoo spokesperson said their hearts go out to the Malouff family during this very difficult time.