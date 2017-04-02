'Mama June' is skinny now

Get ready to do a double take.

"Mama June" Shannon, who became a reality star on a show featuring her daughter, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, has revealed her weight-loss transformation.

Viewers of Shannon's new reality show, "Mama June: From Not to Hot," got to see the slimmed-down star on Friday night's episode.

The 37-year-old lost more than 80 pounds, going from a size 18 to a size 4, after weight-loss surgery.

She also had surgery to remove excess skin after she dropped the pounds, had breast augmentation and underwent dental work.

People Magazine, which detailed the cosmetic procedures, shared an exclusive photo of the new Shannon.

Prior to getting gastric sleeve surgery, the mother of four was known for engaging in her love of food, including the family's favorite meal of "sketti" -- pasta topped with butter and ketchup.

The new series revolves around Shannon working to get a "revenge body" in the wake of plans by her ex, Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson, to remarry.

In addition to the surgery, Shannon worked out with Atlanta-based trainer Kenya Crooks and changed her diet.

"I've worked my a** off, working out getting healthy," she said on the show, "and now I feel like becoming the person on the outside that I always felt like on the inside."