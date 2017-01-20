Coverage of Inauguration Day in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have officially taken their oaths of office in Washington, D.C.

"This moment is your moment — it belongs to you," Trump said in his speech shortly after taking the oath. "This United States of America is your country."

"The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer.

"Everyone is listening to you now. You came by the tens of millions to be part of a historic movement, the likes of which the world has never seen before," he said.

"A nation exists to serve its citizens," Trump said.