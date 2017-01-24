WCPO
Weather
Traffic
All Sections
Join
Insider
My
Insider
Weather
+
Weather Videos
Traffic
News
+
Local News
Galleries
Ohio
Northern Kentucky
Indiana
National
Healthy Living
I-Team
Video
+
Tensing Video
Business
+
Dan Monk
P&G
Macy's
Kroger
Entertainment
+
Local A&E
Food & Dining
Beer
Celebrity
Movies
Education
+
K-12
Cincinnati Public Schools
Higher Education
Parochial Schools
Govt & Politics
+
DecodeDC
Local Politics
State Government
Transportation & Development
+
Streetcar
Development
Our Community
+
Lucy May
History
People
Places
Religion
Home Tour
DWYM
+
ShopSmart
Opinion
+
Editorials
Columns
Cartoons
Sports
+
John Fay
Mike Dyer
Reds
Bengals
FC Cincinnati
College
High School Sports
Sports Columnists
Marketplace
+
Ohio Lottery
Real Estate
Financial Fitness Zone
LivingSeniorSmart
Beacons Corner
Coldiron Truth
Fischer Homes
MDInsider
Heart
Podcasts
+
Hear Cincinnati
High School Insider
About Us
+
As Seen On 9 On Your Side
Bios
Jobs at WCPO
Advertise With Us
Contests
TV Listings
Contact Us
RSS Feeds
Current
42°
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 50°
LO: 39°
HI: 54°
LO: 38°
HI: 39°
LO: 36°
More Weather
Rewards
Manage Account
Support
Sign Out
Traffic
current alerts
5
More Traffic
WCPO INSIDER
+
Join Insider
Newsletters
Insider Support
Sign Out
Manage Newsletters
Manage Insider Subscription
Insider Support
Sign Out
Join Insider
Newsletters
Insider Support
Sign In
INSIDER REWARDS
Lioness safely carries cub across road
Mina Abgoon
2:26 AM, Jan 24, 2017
Share Article
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
A mother’s love is seen across all species.
Video footage posted by Rumble.com shows a watchful mother carefully transporting her cub across a road at the Kruger National Park in South Africa.
What a priceless moment.
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story
Must See Video
New video of Adam Jones arrest released
Cruiser cam video after Adam Jones- arrest
Withrow graffiti suspect
Withrow HS students rally after vandalism
Swastikas- slurs painted on Withrow High School
Cincinnati school board discusses racist graffiti
Withrow HS students rally after vandalism
Swastikas- slurs painted on Withrow High School
Fire leaves Tytus Avenue First Church of God…