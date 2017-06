The top ten Android apps in the U.S. last month had a combined download figure of 26 million. According to Priori Data, at the top of the list was Facebook's Messenger app with 7.5 million. In fact, apps developed by Mark Zuckerberg's company made up almost half of the downloads on the list, with WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook accounting for a combined 12 million downloads in May.

You will find more statistics at Statista