Path of the total solar eclipse across America

The deepest shadow of the moon during the total eclipse over America will forge a path across 12 states on Monday. Making its landfall at around 10:15 a.m. (all times local), the shadow will hit the Pacific shore line in Oregon, just north of Newport. Weather permitting, this part of the country will be treated to a full minute and 50 seconds of totality, according to the website eclipse2017.org.

The people in South Carolina on the Eastern seaboard will see the last of the eclipse's shadow, dropping off into the Atlantic at around 2:50 p.m. Charleston is one of the biggest cities lying in the path of the totality in the south east. The moon will cast its shadow over the United States just a little longer than the duration of a feature movie: 1 hour and 33 minutes.

Observers outside the direct path of the total eclipse will still see a partial eclipse, where the moon covers just part of the sun. The next total eclipse over parts of North America won't be witnessed until April 2024, then crossing from the south west, from Mexico, to the north east, towards Canada.

